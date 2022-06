Former Missouri men’s golf standout Hayden Buckley will have to wait even longer to find out his fate on the longest day in golf. Buckley posted a 5 under over two rounds and finished in a five-way tie for 13th at his U.S. Open Final Qualifying site Monday in Columbus, Ohio. Thirteen players will receive a berth from the site to the U.S. Open on June 16-19 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO