SELMA – New Jersey-headquartered Do Good Foods will open a North Carolina production facility in Johnston County. The company will invest more than $100 million in the new facility, which will be located at Eastfield Crossing in Selma. Once completed, the facility will employ about 100 workers in job roles that average more than $60,000 annually, according to a statement shared with WRAL TechWire by Johnston County Economic Development.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO