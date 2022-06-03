ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-03 08:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 14:06:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cooper, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cooper; Howard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HOWARD AND EASTERN COOPER COUNTIES At 329 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Midway, or 9 miles west of Columbia, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Boonville, Prairie Home and Wooldridge. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 105 and 114. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooper, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 02:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cooper; Howard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HOWARD AND EASTERN COOPER COUNTIES At 329 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Midway, or 9 miles west of Columbia, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Boonville, Prairie Home and Wooldridge. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 105 and 114. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maries, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maries; Miller The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maries County in central Missouri East central Miller County in central Missouri * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 358 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Freeburg to 6 miles northeast of Iberia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Belle... Vienna Brinktown... Vichy HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARIES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Ralls by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 04:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe; Ralls A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR RALLS...AUDRAIN...NORTH CENTRAL CALLAWAY AND MONROE COUNTIES At 401 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Madison to 6 miles northwest of Auxvasse, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mexico, Paris, Santa Fe, Perry, Laddonia, Farber, Vandalia and Center. This also includes Union Covered Bridge Historic Site and Mark Twain Lake Recreational Area. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Audrain, Callaway, Monroe, Ralls by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 04:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Audrain; Callaway; Monroe; Ralls A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR RALLS...AUDRAIN...NORTH CENTRAL CALLAWAY AND MONROE COUNTIES At 401 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Madison to 6 miles northwest of Auxvasse, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mexico, Paris, Santa Fe, Perry, Laddonia, Farber, Vandalia and Center. This also includes Union Covered Bridge Historic Site and Mark Twain Lake Recreational Area. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Camden, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camden; Morgan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MILLER...WESTERN CAMDEN AND SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 340 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near St. Martins to near Osage Beach to near Macks Creek, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake of The Ozarks... Ha Ha Tonka State Park Lake of The Ozarks State Park... Eldon Osage Beach... Camdenton Village of Four Seasons... Lake Ozark Laurie... Sunrise Beach Macks Creek... Linn Creek Barnett... Gravois Mills Olean... Bagnell Lakeside... Etterville Hurricane Deck... Old Linn Creek HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Audrain, Callaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Audrain; Callaway A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR RALLS...AUDRAIN...NORTH CENTRAL CALLAWAY AND MONROE COUNTIES At 401 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Madison to 6 miles northwest of Auxvasse, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mexico, Paris, Santa Fe, Perry, Laddonia, Farber, Vandalia and Center. This also includes Union Covered Bridge Historic Site and Mark Twain Lake Recreational Area. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Callaway, Gasconade, Montgomery, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Callaway; Gasconade; Montgomery; Osage A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN AUDRAIN...MONTGOMERY...EASTERN CALLAWAY NORTHEASTERN OSAGE AND NORTHERN GASCONADE COUNTIES At 413 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Shamrock to Chamois, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Martinsburg, Montgomery City, Wellsville, Hermann, Bellflower, Buell, Big Spring and Jonesburg. This also includes Deutschheim Historic Site and Graham Cave State Park. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 155 and 183. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Dallas, Laclede, Pulaski, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central Missouri. Target Area: Camden; Dallas; Laclede; Pulaski; Webster; Wright Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Webster, southeastern Dallas, northern Wright, Laclede, southwestern Pulaski and southeastern Camden Counties through 500 AM CDT At 413 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Lebanon to near Conway to near Marshfield. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Western Fort Leonard Wood... Lebanon Waynesville... St. Robert Richland... Morgan Conway... Hartville Niangua... Phillipsburg Stoutland... Twin Bridges Competition... Manes Lynchburg... Grovespring Sleeper... Falcon Laquey... Rader This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 103 and 161. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Jackson, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Platte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Clay County in west central Missouri Southeastern Platte County in west central Missouri Northwestern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 603 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Platte City, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kansas City, Liberty, Gladstone, Lansing, Parkville, Platte City, North Kansas City, Mission Hills, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Westwood, Claycomo, Kansas City Kansas, Pleasant Valley, Lake Waukomis, Glenaire, Ferrelview, Avondale, Platte Woods and Oakview. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 6. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 418 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 15. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 233 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 17. Interstate 635 between mile markers 4 and 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 19 and 39, and between mile markers 48 and 59. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

