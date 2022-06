CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police believe the same person is responsible for at least eight armed robberies involving a machete in Northwest Side neighborhoods. The attacks have happened in Irving Park, Avondale, and Logan Square. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke exclusively to one woman – who said she thought she was going to die when she saw the size of the machete pulled on her. She complied with the robber's demands and wasn't hurt – but the randomness of the attacks is concerning for those on the Northwest Side. Maria Mayancena pointed to the spot on a sleepy Avondale block...

