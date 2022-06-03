ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Update: Missing Ithaca man found

By David Sorensen
 6 days ago

UPDATE: The Ithaca Police Department reports that the individual had been located and transported to the hospital for treatment.

ITHACA, NY ( WETM ) – The Ithaca Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man that went missing a few days ago.

Police are searching for a resident of the City of Ithaca who was last seen on May 31st. The person was reported missing by an associate yesterday afternoon.

The missing person is Drian Mederos, who is 22 years old. He also goes by the name “Val” or “Valentine Garcia Domenic” and is described as being Hispanic, 5′ 8″ and around 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black mesh shorts, and blue Tommy Hilfiger slide shoes.

Mederos is known to frequent natural areas in the area. Law enforcement checked several of these locations yesterday and was unsuccessful in locating him. Additional resources are being called in today and the search of local natural areas will resume today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ithaca Police.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: https://www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

