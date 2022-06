A man and woman from Sparta, N.C. face numerous charges in Carroll County related to a break-in at Fancy Gap Antiques. According to reports from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the department was dispatched to a reported break-in at Fancy Gap Antiques on May 24 at approximately 3 p.m. Once an officer arrived at the scene, a receipt was found from Utt’s Campground which included the name of a female.

FANCY GAP, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO