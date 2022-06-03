ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Stacey Abrams vows to create statewide insulin safety net, lower prices if elected

By Nick Wooten
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams told the Ledger-Enquirer that she will create a program to provide an emergency, one-month supply of insulin to qualifying Georgians as part of her plan to address access and rising insulin costs if she’s elected governor.

The emergency insulin program would be open to low and moderate-income residents who have gaps in health insurance coverage or who may be unable to pay for their monthly insulin supply due to the loss of a job, a recent move or other circumstances.

Uninsured Georgians will also be eligible. The state would initially allocate $23 million toward the program.

Abrams is expected to discuss the program during visits to Columbus and southwest Georgia in the coming days. Counties in the region have the highest percentage of adults with diabetes statewide. Abrams’ campaign says it’s her first policy rollout of the election.

“Georgians with diabetes should not have to make tough choices about whether to ration or go without their insulin or provide for their families,” Abrams said.

Abrams’ insulin plans

In addition to the emergency program, Abrams is calling for Medicaid expansion and federal action to address insulin prices.

Medicaid expansion would provide uninsured residents with diabetes who can’t afford the cost of treatment with access to affordable medications, she said. As of April 2022, Georgia is one of 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid.

Georgia attempted to partially expand Medicaid through a waiver that added work requirements as part of eligibility. Under the Biden administration, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services denied Georgia’s work requirements. Georgia filed a federal lawsuit challenging the matter, and a decision is pending.

Abrams also called on Congress to pass a bill proposed by fellow Georgia Democrat, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. Warnock’s “Affordable Insulin Now Act” would cap the patient cost of insulin at $35 a month under private insurance and Medicare’s prescription drug benefit.

Diabetes in Georgia

According to a 2022 report from the American Diabetes Association, more than 1 million Georgians, or roughly 12.4% of the adult population, have been diagnosed with diabetes. Another 234,000 have undiagnosed diabetes, and about 2.67 million Georgians have prediabetes.

Total direct medical expenses for diagnosed diabetes in Georgia were an estimated $7.8 billion in 2017, according to the report.

Insulin prices have increased exponentially in recent years. American Diabetes Association CEO Tracey D. Brown told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee in March 2021 that the “price of insulin alone has roughly tripled in the past decade.” An average vial that cost less than $100 in 2009 was going for nearly $300 last year.

Three southwest Georgia counties — Stewart, Clay and Randolph — have the highest percentage of adults aged 20 and above with diagnosed diabetes. Stewart and Clay are at 19%, while Randolph sits at 18%, according to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute’s County Health Rankings & Roadmaps.

“Georgia deserves a governor who is committed to addressing the skyrocketing cost of insulin and expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare,” Abrams said.

Abrams is running against Republican incumbent Brian Kemp in November’s general election.

