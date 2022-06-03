Union County Conference softball champs wrap up winning season

HILLSIDE, NJ — Hillside Police Officer Fernando J. Noblecilla, 31, of South Plainfield, was suspended for allegedly attempting to warn a member of the Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation that a law enforcement operation was about to be executed at his home. Noblecilla was charged Friday, May 20, with second-degree conspiracy to commit official misconduct, third-degree hindering of the prosecution of another, third-degree computer theft, third-degree hindering one’s own prosecution, and third-degree unlawful access and disclosure. These charges are the result of an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability; the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice; and the New Jersey Department of Corrections, Special Investigations Division.
