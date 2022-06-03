ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies: Man charged with assault, battery following kidnapping

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday morning in Westminister after responding to a kidnapping.

Deputies said 43-year-old Roger Michael Gilliam, of Westminister, had an outstanding warrant for assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature.

The outstanding warrant against Gilliam said he fled the scene after he used a knife to cut a victim on his rib cage which required medical attention.

Deputies were able to find Gilliam when they responded to a reported kidnapping in Georgia in which he was identified as the suspect.

Deputies were told that the suspect was driving towards the Westminister area.

The suspect was located with the child inside a home on Pump House Road, deputies said. The child was turned over to the custody of his mother.

Gilliam was placed under arrest and booked into the detention center.

He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

WSPA 7News

