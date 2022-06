You can access the new avatar feature by opening the TikTok camera and navigating to the effects section in the app and clicking on “TikTok Avatars.” From there, you’ll see a panel with template avatars. You can try out the template avatars or click “New” to create your own customized avatar. You can create your avatar by selecting from an array of hairstyles, accessories, piercings and makeup. TikTok says it built the avatar feature to be inclusive, from outfits to skin tones and hair color down to texture.

