Betty Jean Fox, age 89, of Burnsville, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, June 6th, 2022 at CarePartners Solace Center in Asheville. She was reunited with her loving husband of 67 years, J.T., who passed away four days before her on Thursday, June 2nd, 2022. A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late Bob and Martha Atkins Higgins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J. T. Fox; daughter-in-law, Tammy McDowell Fox; three sisters: Minnie Loe Webb, Allie Renfro and Hettie Price; and three brothers: Ted Higgins, Ned Higgins and Robert Higgins, Jr.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO