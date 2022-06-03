ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CRH buys fencing producer for $1.9 billion in biggest deal since 2018

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

DUBLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Irish building materials firm CRH (CRH.L), said on Friday it had agreed to buy Barrette Outdoor Living, North America's leading provider of residential fencing and railing solutions, for an enterprise value of $1.9 billion.

The acquisition follows the $3.8 billion sale by CRH this year of its U.S.-based glass product manufacturing unit. It said the deal for Ohio-based Barrette represented an acquisition multiple of about 10 times core earnings, pre-synergies.

CRH, the world's second-largest building materials supplier, has concentrated on smaller, bolt on acquisitions since it bought U.S.-based Ash Grove Cement for $3.5 billion in 2018.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crh#Fencing#Irish#Barrette Outdoor Living#Ash Grove Cement
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Thoma Bravo cuts Anaplan takeover offer to $9.60 billion

June 6 (Reuters) - Anaplan Inc said on Monday private-equity firm Thoma Bravo had lowered its takeover offer for the software maker to $9.60 billion from $10.7 billion. Anaplan’s shares, which have risen nearly 44% this year, were down about 4% in premarket trading. The company’s shareholders will now...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The sheer size of the China trading relationship is why Australia has to share its feasts and famines with Beijing

Concentration on security and regional influence has distracted from the economic relationship with China, a key foundation of Australian prosperity. A high proportion of Chinese growth has been engineered by a large government-sponsored debt-fuelled infrastructure and property bender. This underpins demand for Australian products and services boosting incomes. The data...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Biden wishes Elon Musk 'luck' on moon trip after job cut plans

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden compared Tesla (TSLA.O) unfavorably to Ford (F.N) on Friday, while sarcastically wishing Chief Executive Elon Musk "lots of luck" on his "trip to the moon" after the billionaire expressed reservations about the economy. Musk wrote in an email to...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. Midwest in danger of rotating power blackouts this summer

June 3 (Reuters) - The power grid in the Central United States could be forced to impose rotating blackouts on some of the hottest days of the summer due to rising demand and plant retirements, federal energy officials said in an online energy comment on Friday. Extreme weather is causing...
Reuters

U.S. to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Italian oil company Eni SpA and Spain's Repsol SA could begin shipping Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month to make up for Russian crude, five people familiar with the matter said, resuming oil-for-debt swaps halted two years ago when Washington stepped up sanctions on Venezuela.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Saudi Arabia hikes July crude prices surprisingly high for Asia buyers

June 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised July crude oil prices for Asian buyers to higher-than-expected levels amid concerns about tight supply and expectations of strong demand in summer. The official selling price (OSP) for July-loading Arab Light to Asia was hiked by $2.1 a...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Twitter says waiting period for Musk's deal has expired

June 3 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Friday the waiting period under the HSR Act for Elon Musk’s $44-billion acquisition of the social media firm has expired. Completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, Twitter said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

All options on table in China tariff review, U.S. trade official says

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering "all options" as it reviews potential changes to U.S. duties on Chinese imports, including tariff relief and new trade investigations in a shift of focus to strategic concerns with Beijing, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Thursday. Bianchi...
Reuters

U.S. mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation. “We are looking at...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

466K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy