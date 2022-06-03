10 deals for National Donut Day in Connecticut

Thumbs up to the hundreds of people who turned out in Newtown Friday night for a march and rally to end gun violence. The event was held to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and took place in the wake of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. Such reminders of the events of the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy of Dec. 14, 2012 can’t be easy for many of the people in the crowd, but the demonstration was also an illustration of their resolve to help bring change to the nation.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO