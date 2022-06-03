10 deals for National Donut Day in Connecticut

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Central Park;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;SSW;2;37%;0%;10. Dansville;Clouds and sun;84;64;SSE;10;46%;66%;9. Dunkirk;Partly sunny;84;67;SSE;12;46%;69%;8. East Hampton;Partly sunny;73;60;SSW;5;48%;0%;10. Elmira;Clouds and sunshine;81;59;S;8;47%;29%;10. Farmingdale;Nice with sunshine;78;60;SW;7;43%;0%;11. Fort Drum;Clouds and sun;79;62;SSE;8;50%;85%;6. Fulton;Clouds and sun;81;63;SSE;7;51%;85%;8. Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;77;54;ESE;4;49%;10%;7. Islip;Sunshine, pleasant;78;61;SSW;8;38%;0%;10. Ithaca;Partly sunny;81;60;SSE;10;47%;15%;10. Jamestown;Partly sunny;79;60;S;11;51%;64%;8. Massena;Partly...
