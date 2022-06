GENESEO (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It takes a team to win a championship and Washington baseball is proving that they are very much a team and not just a couple stars. There are the standouts like Bradley signees Easton Harris and Gus Lucas but Washington has tons of talent all over the roster. Monday’s Geneseo Super-Sectional win over Sycamore was a perfect example. No. 8 hitter Keegan Isbell was 4-4 with 2 RBI. Jack Limas provided the go-ahead RBI in the 6th inning. It was a total team effort to get the Panthers back to their second straight state finals.

WASHINGTON, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO