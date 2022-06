(Connersville, IN)--The family of Denise Pflum – the Connersville teen who went missing back in 1986 – recently received an anonymous manila envelope that they say contains sensitive information about Denise’s case. Now, they’re asking for the sender to come forward. The family said that it’s imperative that they speak with the sender so that the envelope’s contents can be examined appropriately and that follow-up questions can be addressed. They were not specific about what the envelope contained. A man charged in connection with Denise’s death is now dead, but many investigators believe others were involved and have gone unprosecuted for 36 years.

