NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office says four teens accused of armed robbery in May were taken into custody in early June. The sheriff’s office said the suspects were accused of an armed robbery near St. Mary Street on or about May 31. The suspects allegedly robbed the victim of personal property before fleeing. A juvenile in the victim’s vehicle was an alleged participant in the armed robbery.

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO