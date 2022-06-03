ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

Houston’s Farmers Market is open today

By Houston Herald Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lone Star Farmers Market is open this morning (Friday, June 3) at the...

BEVERLY KAY DILLON

Beverly Kay Dillon, age 73, was born Sept. 8, 1948, in Bucyrus, Mo., to Raymond and Eleanor (Gourley) Stilley. She went home to Jesus on June 3, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; and her siblings, Leroy, Janet,...
BUCYRUS, MO
JOYCE MARIE ELLISON

Joyce Marie Ellison, age 73 years, one month, and three days, was born April 30, 1949, in West Plains, Mo., the daughter of Herlin and Vernia (Stubbs) Collins. She began her new life in heaven on June 2, 2022, at 2:07 p.m. Joyce was married to Jack Ellison on Oct....
WEST PLAINS, MO
PHOTOS: Pitch, Hit & Run competition in Houston

The annual Pitch, Hit & Run competition for kids took place last Saturday at Tiger Field in Houston. To view a photo gallery from the event (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
HOUSTON, MO
DEATH NOTICE: Lois Kirkman

Services for Lois B. Kirkman, 96, of West Plains, are 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Mrs. Kirkman, a retired educator, was a longtime Houston resident. Visitation is 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home before the service. Interment will be at Pine Lawn...
HOUSTON, MO
Houston School District receives foundation grant

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks and the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation presented a grant for $3,000 to the Houston R-I School District. The grant will be used to purchase training and materials for social and emotional learning.
HOUSTON, MO
Young ball players display talents in Pitch, Hit & Run competition

This year’s annual Pitch Hit & Run competition in Texas County took place last Saturday (June 4) at Tiger Field on the Houston Schools campus. Kids ages 7 through 14 are eligible to participate in the free event, which is sponsored by Major League Baseball and offers both baseball and softball divisions.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
First responders called to accident north of Houston

First responders were called early Sunday evening to a reported accident near Knox Drive and U.S. 63 north of Houston. The Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Houston Rural Fire Department and EMS were called. It involved a passenger car and one mini-van. No one was reported...
HOUSTON, MO
DEATH NOTICE: Joyce Ellison

Services for Joyce Ellison, 73, are 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Evans Funeral Home. Send an online condolence.
HOUSTON, MO
MARILYN LOUISE FOGLE

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Marilyn Louise Fogle, loving mother of two children, beloved by her in-laws and three grandchildren, passed away at the age of 88. Marilyn was born on Nov. 13, 1933 in Youngstown, Iowa to Victor and Daisy Peterson. On March 28, 1953, she married John Fogle. They raised two children, Nicolle Warner and Nolan Fogle.
BRANSON, MO
CONNIE LYNN CAMPBELL

Connie Lynn Campbell, 61, of Bucyrus, passed away on May 29, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Connie was born in St. Louis on Nov. 11, 1960, the daughter of Donald Charles and Patricia K. (Wisa) Horton. Connie grew up near St. Louis. She attended Houston...
BUCYRUS, MO
County deputies investigate several thefts, vehicle damage

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •Mike E.J. Scranlin, 45, of 2673 Highway M at Cabool, was arrested May 23 for having an active Howell County warrant for a non-support charge. A deputy made the attest at...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Minor seriously injured in Summersville crash

A nine-year-old male was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Summersville area Monday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Samuel R. Jordan, 40, of Salem, was driving southbound on Highway 17 when a westbound 2000 GMC Sierra driven by a 17-year-old from Eminence failed to yield, striking the 2002 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jordan.
SUMMERSVILLE, MO
Police: Unresponsive man found in tub after apparent drug overdose

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •An officer responded on April 27 to a report of a woman attempting to pass counterfeit at Walmart. The officer made contact with the woman and she said her husband had recently sold a vehicle for cash...
HOUSTON, MO
Man from Mountain Grove arrested on drug charges

A man from Mountain Grove faces drug charges following his arrest Sunday evening in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Stephen E. Plummer, 64, was arrested on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana – 10 grams or less. He was taken to the Wright County Jail.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO

