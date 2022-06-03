Houston’s Farmers Market is open today

Beverly Kay Dillon, age 73, was born Sept. 8, 1948, in Bucyrus, Mo., to Raymond and Eleanor (Gourley) Stilley. She went home to Jesus on June 3, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; and her siblings, Leroy, Janet,...
Joyce Marie Ellison, age 73 years, one month, and three days, was born April 30, 1949, in West Plains, Mo., the daughter of Herlin and Vernia (Stubbs) Collins. She began her new life in heaven on June 2, 2022, at 2:07 p.m. Joyce was married to Jack Ellison on Oct....
Services for Lois B. Kirkman, 96, of West Plains, are 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Mrs. Kirkman, a retired educator, was a longtime Houston resident. Visitation is 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home before the service. Interment will be at Pine Lawn...
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks and the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation presented a grant for $3,000 to the Houston R-I School District. The grant will be used to purchase training and materials for social and emotional learning.
This year’s annual Pitch Hit & Run competition in Texas County took place last Saturday (June 4) at Tiger Field on the Houston Schools campus. Kids ages 7 through 14 are eligible to participate in the free event, which is sponsored by Major League Baseball and offers both baseball and softball divisions.
First responders were called early Sunday evening to a reported accident near Knox Drive and U.S. 63 north of Houston. The Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Houston Rural Fire Department and EMS were called. It involved a passenger car and one mini-van. No one was reported...
On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Marilyn Louise Fogle, loving mother of two children, beloved by her in-laws and three grandchildren, passed away at the age of 88. Marilyn was born on Nov. 13, 1933 in Youngstown, Iowa to Victor and Daisy Peterson. On March 28, 1953, she married John Fogle. They raised two children, Nicolle Warner and Nolan Fogle.
Connie Lynn Campbell, 61, of Bucyrus, passed away on May 29, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Connie was born in St. Louis on Nov. 11, 1960, the daughter of Donald Charles and Patricia K. (Wisa) Horton. Connie grew up near St. Louis. She attended Houston...
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •Mike E.J. Scranlin, 45, of 2673 Highway M at Cabool, was arrested May 23 for having an active Howell County warrant for a non-support charge. A deputy made the attest at...
A nine-year-old male was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Summersville area Monday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Samuel R. Jordan, 40, of Salem, was driving southbound on Highway 17 when a westbound 2000 GMC Sierra driven by a 17-year-old from Eminence failed to yield, striking the 2002 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jordan.
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •An officer responded on April 27 to a report of a woman attempting to pass counterfeit at Walmart. The officer made contact with the woman and she said her husband had recently sold a vehicle for cash...
A man from Mountain Grove faces drug charges following his arrest Sunday evening in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Stephen E. Plummer, 64, was arrested on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana – 10 grams or less. He was taken to the Wright County Jail.
