The Hart girls track and field team claimed their second Division 3 state title on Saturday with a score of 63. Hart’s other title came in 2018. Hart, led by their distance runners, took first with a score of 63. Runner-up Pewamo-Westphalia was a distant 24 points back at 39. Onsted came in third place with 33 points while Montague placed fourth with 29 points.

HART, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO