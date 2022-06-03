A Look Inside: U.S. Navy Blue Angels Lt. Griffin Stangel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Caleb Candell is a responsible, caring, and compassionate young man, and we are lucky to have him in our Shawtown neighborhood on the west side of Eau Claire. Currently, he is a freshman at North High School for another six days, where he is a good student, a band member, and a Boy Scout. He is a hard-working young man. During the winter he shovels snow, during spring and summer he mows lawns, and in fall he rakes leaves. A week ago, he was getting ready to mow one of his customer’s lawns and he noticed something orange and white moving in the grass. It was a small kitten, six to eight weeks old, and very sweet. He let his parents know. They easily got it into a pet carrier, fed it some food and water, and then posted on the Facebook and NextDoor apps to see if they could find the owner. No one came forward, so they took it to the Humane Society, and from what they can tell the cute kitten had already been adopted. That Caleb took care to check the grass before mowing averted a possible accident with a darling kitten. Thank you, Caleb. You are deserving of the WEAU-TV’s Sunshine Award.

