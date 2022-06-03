ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

A Look Inside: U.S. Navy Blue Angels Lt. Griffin Stangel

By Bob Gallaher
WEAU-TV 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A total of 17 officers voluntarily serve with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The Blue Angels base their selection of officers on their professional ability, military bearing and communication skills. U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilot number-7, Lieutenant Griffin Stangel, an officer from southern Wisconsin will be...

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Funeral for WWII vet held on the anniversary of D-Day

BRUCE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday marked the anniversary of the Normandy Landings during World War II, also known as D-Day and a funeral was held for a veteran who served on that day. WWII vet Elmer Wisherd lived to be 101-years-old. Friends, family, and fellow veterans gathered for his funeral...
BRUCE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

The Chippewa Valley Air Show returns to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You may have heard or even seen planes soaring across the sky Saturday as performers with the Chippewa Valley Air Show took flight. Back in town for the first time in four years, large crowds gathered at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport for a day filled with sky-high views.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

PHOTOS: The 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show took to the skies above Eau Claire on June 4 and 5, and WEAU viewers submitted hundreds of photos and videos of the event. Here’s some of the best, and if you have more you’d like to share, you can send them to us at weau.com/photos!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
State
California State
City
Eau Claire, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
freightwaves.com

Schneider acquires Wisconsin-based carrier

Schneider National announced Tuesday the acquisition of assets from regional and dedicated truckload carrier deBoer Transportation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal allows Schneider to assume control of the Blenker, Wisconsin-based carrier’s fleet of 160 tractors and 660 trailers. A local facility and a maintenance shop near...
WISN

Something's fishy at Milwaukee's lakefront

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Piles of small dead fish have washed up onto the rocks and beaches, and you can smell it. This happens every year around this time, but this year, the fish die-off may be the worst in some time. "You definitely can smell it when the...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Banbury Art Crawl Redeux

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 12th Annual Banbury Art Crawl was postponed from February to June! It will be held June 10 from 4-9 p.m. and June 11 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Banbury Place in Eau Claire. The event celebrates amazing artists and resident artists/small businesses...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

CALEB CANDELL

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Caleb Candell is a responsible, caring, and compassionate young man, and we are lucky to have him in our Shawtown neighborhood on the west side of Eau Claire. Currently, he is a freshman at North High School for another six days, where he is a good student, a band member, and a Boy Scout. He is a hard-working young man. During the winter he shovels snow, during spring and summer he mows lawns, and in fall he rakes leaves. A week ago, he was getting ready to mow one of his customer’s lawns and he noticed something orange and white moving in the grass. It was a small kitten, six to eight weeks old, and very sweet. He let his parents know. They easily got it into a pet carrier, fed it some food and water, and then posted on the Facebook and NextDoor apps to see if they could find the owner. No one came forward, so they took it to the Humane Society, and from what they can tell the cute kitten had already been adopted. That Caleb took care to check the grass before mowing averted a possible accident with a darling kitten. Thank you, Caleb. You are deserving of the WEAU-TV’s Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
#U S Navy Blue Angels#Jets#Weau#The U S Navy Blue Angels#The Blue Angels
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Wildlife Officials Looking for a Black Bear in Wausau

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin wildlife officials are on the lookout for a black bear in Wausau. A black bear was spotted on a home security camera in Wausau Thursday morning. Kids at a nearby elementary school were kept inside as a precaution. Black bear attacks on humans are extremely rare;...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Garding Against Cancer

Wisconsin man says he’s on same hit list of suspect who allegedly killed former judge. A Wisconsin business owner says he is on the same hit list of a suspect who police say killed former Juneau County Judge John Roemer. High diesel prices affect farmers, with costly alternatives on...
WEAU-TV 13

KATIE BRUNNER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like Katie Brunner to have the Sunshine Award. Katie teaches 5K in the Bloomer School District. She is a great teacher. Katie cares about all her children. She is willing to help when issues arise and does not complain. She only comes with suggestions for improvements. Our students are really lucky to have her as their teacher.
BLOOMER, WI
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WEAU-TV 13

New Renaissance Festival in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A new renaissance festival will start up this weekend in the Chippewa Valley. The Newbourne Village-Renaissance Faire, will run Saturdays and Sundays from June 11 through July 3 on the Eagle Ridge Festival Grounds in Chippewa Falls. The address is 2302 Nelson Rd. Chippewa Falls,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
spmetrowire.com

DNR honors Point man with ‘Ethical Hunter’ award

A Stevens Point man has been honored as an ethical hunter after helping out a stranger during last year’s gun season. Mark Moersch, Jr., 29, received the 2021 Department of Natural Resources Ethical Hunter Award in may. It’s the 25th year that the department has sponsored the award.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Healing Reflections mural on display at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Healing Reflections traveling mural is displayed at the Flesch Family Welcome Center at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The mural’s theme is the historic year of 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic. The paintings feature themes and stories about healing, resilience, inclusion, diversity hope and economic hardship.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, June 7th, 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A huge day for Eau Claire high school sports. Eau Claire North Baseball is back to state for 1st time since winning in 2019, Eau Claire Regis Baseball is back to state, again. Plus, Eau Claire Memorial wins state in golf.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
97ZOK

Great News Beer Fans, Famous Wisconsin Brewery Brings Back Tours

Brewery Tours is finally returning to one of Wisconsin's most popular beer companies this summer. I had an interesting childhood, to say the least. My parents weren't afraid to bring me along when I was young including places you wouldn't usually see kids. My dad loved beer. If we were visiting somewhere that had a company that offered brewery tours we were definitely making a stop.
WISCONSIN STATE

