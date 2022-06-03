ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

State Board of Elections Launches Accessible Vote-by-Mail Option

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Board of Elections is launching a new effort to make it easier for those with disabilities to cast a mail-in ballot. The blind, visually impaired or...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
977wmoi.com

Bustos Highlights Nearly $48 Million in Biofuel Producers Relief

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) highlighted that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded nearly $48 million in relief grants that will benefit producers in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Oregon.The grants, awarded through USDA Rural Development’s Biofuel Producer’s Relief Program, will be used to help biofuel producers recover from unexpected market losses suffered as a result of COVID-19.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

United’s Elaina Allaman Named an Illinois FFA Top 10 Section President

Elaina Allaman, the daughter of Craig and Heidi Allaman of Monmouth, has been recognized as a 2022 Illinois FFA Top 10 Section President. This award recognizes FFA members who have excelled in their role as an Illinois FFA Section President. Allaman is a member of the United FFA Chapter and has held numerous officer positions with the latest being Chapter President, Section 4 President, and District 1 Secretary. Allaman has been a very active FFA member involved in numerous activities, receiving several awards and accomplishments throughout her high school years, where she was also involved in several activities non ag related as well. As a Top Section President, Allaman was invited to attend the 2022 Illinois Farm Bureau and Affiliates Premier 20 Leadership Conference, which she called ‘a tremendous honor and extremely valuable that will help prepare her for her future.’ Allaman’s future plans include attending Western Illinois University, majoring in Ag Business. Allaman will be recognized as a Top 10 Section President during the 2022 Illinois FFA State Convention later in June.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Things You Can Do to Lower Energy Costs

A wattage wallop is coming. Ameren Illinois predicts customer bills will rise an average of $52 per month, because it’s costing more to buy electricity. Spokesman Tucker Kennedy says you can do something: adjust the thermostat and look for appliances you can leave on a little less. Kennedy says...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy