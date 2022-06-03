State Board of Elections Launches Accessible Vote-by-Mail Option

Elaina Allaman, the daughter of Craig and Heidi Allaman of Monmouth, has been recognized as a 2022 Illinois FFA Top 10 Section President. This award recognizes FFA members who have excelled in their role as an Illinois FFA Section President. Allaman is a member of the United FFA Chapter and has held numerous officer positions with the latest being Chapter President, Section 4 President, and District 1 Secretary. Allaman has been a very active FFA member involved in numerous activities, receiving several awards and accomplishments throughout her high school years, where she was also involved in several activities non ag related as well. As a Top Section President, Allaman was invited to attend the 2022 Illinois Farm Bureau and Affiliates Premier 20 Leadership Conference, which she called ‘a tremendous honor and extremely valuable that will help prepare her for her future.’ Allaman’s future plans include attending Western Illinois University, majoring in Ag Business. Allaman will be recognized as a Top 10 Section President during the 2022 Illinois FFA State Convention later in June.

