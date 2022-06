Two new Dementia Caregiver Support Groups are starting in June, one in Sterling and one in Polo. Caregivers are welcome to attend either group. The Sterling group will meet at Morningside, 2705 Ave. E, Sterling, on Thursday, June 9 at 3 p.m. Respite care is also being provided for your loved one to allow you to attend the 1-hour caregiver support group sessions. The group will meet the 2nd Thursday of each month and is hosted by Morningside, the Whiteside County Senior Center, the CGH Health Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Association.

STERLING, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO