Xylem (XYL) NDR Takeaways - Oppenheimer

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - High ethanol and sugar prices have investors looking into merger deals in Brazil, where a lot of idle biofuel capacity could be put to work to help boost tight global fuel and food supplies. "Brazil is the Saudi Arabia of sugarcane, there is inexpensive...
• Immunovant IMVT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock BF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $831.79 million. • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per...
Comments / 0