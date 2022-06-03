Suspects in motorcycle club shooting arrested; 1 left injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after being accused of shooting a woman at a motorcycle club in the airport area in April .

The woman told police her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, and his cousin, Javoris Glasper, fired shots at her at the High Rollers Motorcycle Club on Winchester near Tchulahoma on April 24.

Police say the victim was struck once on her right side during the shooting. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers were seen placing over 50 evidence markers on the ground next to a blue car riddled with bullet holes. At least two other vehicles were hit in the crossfire.

Officers found the drivers of those vehicles at a gas station about a mile away.

Glasper was booked into jail on Tuesday while Jordan was booked on Thursday.

Both suspects have been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

