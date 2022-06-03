ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Motorcyclist and bicyclist injured in Wichita crash

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say a motorcyclist and bicyclist were injured when they crashed on Thursday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near Douglas and Hillside.

Police say the motorcyclist was doing wheelies and officers tried to pull him over.

“The officer pulled out with lights and siren to try to stop the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist continued westbound for a short distance crossed in front of the Dillons near Hillside and Douglas, in the 3100 block, and struck a bicyclist trying to cross the roadway,” said Sgt. Brian Mock, Wichita Police Department. “When the motorcycle fell over, it slid for a while.”

Both men received non-life-threatening injuries.

