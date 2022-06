CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Maria Martinez is using her gift of crocheting to help those in Uvalde, and Tracy Weaver is guiding the way as the leader of their project. Martinez said Weaver was the one who found her through a Facebook advertisement and asked for help with a project that she had in mind. "I told her well, yeah!" Martinez responded, enthusiastically. "I would be honored. It would be an honor for me to make those blankets."

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO