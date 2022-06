Flood Warning issued for Labette, Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 01:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Clay; Jackson; Platte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Northeastern Johnson County in east central Kansas Northwestern Cass County in west central Missouri Clay County in west central Missouri Eastern Platte County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 107 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Tracy to near Kansas City to near De Soto, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Grain Valley, Lansing, Excelsior Springs and Merriam. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 24. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 26. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 216 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 26. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 224 and 226. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CASS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO