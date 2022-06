Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 00:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Miami Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Miami, southwestern Leavenworth and Johnson Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Linwood to near Lyndon. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Lenexa, Leawood, Gardner, De Soto, Spring Hill, Edgerton, Linwood, Clare, Lackmans and Clearview City. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 200 and 222. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 1, and between mile markers 82 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 209. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

