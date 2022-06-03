Culdesac's Car-Free Neighborhood Announces Community Bike Shop

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--

Culdesac Tempe is pleased to announce its final major retail tenant, Archer’s Bikes , for bicycle sales, test rides, rentals, repair, and accessories. Archer’s Bikes rounds out Culdesac Tempe’s local business line-up that includes an independent grocery store, coffee shop, and restaurant.

Archer’s Bikes caters to the everyday commuter and welcomes individuals from all backgrounds and all kinds of bikes. In particular, Culdesac Tempe Founding Residents save up to 50% on packaged services and have access to a discounted flat bicycle tire fix and an annual health check for any bicycle, in addition to other benefits, such as an “anytime” quick five-minute bicycle assessment. More information can be found here .

Archer’s also carries the largest selection of electric bikes in the Phoenix area, as well as an ebike service center. Archer’s Bikes will serve as a resource to the community and support the shift away from car trips toward bike trips.

About Culdesac Tempe

Culdesac Tempe is the first-ever intentionally car-free community in the U.S. and the first Mobility Hub in Arizona. Planned to open in 2022, Culdesac Tempe is a $200 million project with 761 residential units, 16,000 square feet of retail and 35,000 square feet of amenities on 17 acres. The Tempe project marks the nation’s first and only agreement between a city and a developer to build a neighborhood-scale community with zero residential parking. The retail area will have ample parking with 150 spaces for retail visitors and resident guests.

The development is located next to a light rail station and on-demand services (e.g., Lyft and Uber, e-scooters, and car share) are far more available than in the average neighborhood. For bicycle connectivity, the City of Tempe has recently approved an infrastructure master plan for the Smith Innovation Hub to the north of Culdesac Tempe. Funding has been received to start designing street improvements, including a bike lane, along Smith Road.

About Archer’s Bikes

Archer’s Bikes is family-owned and operated with locations in Mesa and Prescott. Randy Archer, Founder and CEO of Archer’s Bikes, reflects on expanding to its third location: “At Archer’s, we embrace sustainable urbanism, fitting perfectly with the Culdesac concept.” With a commitment to customer service and inclusivity for all riders, Archer’s Bikes services all bikes, new and used, pedal and electric.

As part of their focus on healthy urban living, Archer’s Bikes will host clinics and workshops to educate members of the broader Tempe community to ride bicycles and ebikes as a sustainable, reliable, and enjoyable alternative to car trips.

Ebikes as a cost-effective alternative

As gas prices increase, low-cost transportation options become increasingly attractive (cars cost each American nearly $800 per month ). Electric bikes cost a fraction of a new car, and with financing schemes, the cost of an electric bike can equal less than $40 per month. Ebikes offer a cost-efficient alternative that allows riders to commute or run errands as a new essential form of urban mobility.

The business case for bikes

Last year, electric bikes outpaced the sale of electric cars , and the popularity of ebikes is growing rapidly. In the United States, over one-third of car trips are two miles or less, which offers an opportunity to replace car trips with ebike trips.

Located just north of the Culdesac Tempe site, the Smith Innovation Hub is an economic development initiative “to enhance key employment corridors to promote new investment, job creation, and placemaking that attract and retain a quality workforce.” The planned bike lane improvements are designed to support business growth, and create community, without increased traffic and congestion. A recent study found that installing bike lanes have a positive impact on local economic activity, especially for the foodservice and retail sector.

Supporting local

As a local, family-owned business, visiting Archer’s Bikes at Culdesac Tempe to buy a used or new bike, for bike repair or rental, or for an educational class will offer an opportunity to support the local economy. Archer’s will serve as a key component of the multi-modal transportation corridor (streetcar, light rail, bus, pedestrian, and bike amenities) in Tempe.

About Culdesac

Culdesac is a real estate developer and property manager. Culdesac is building and managing the first car-free neighborhood built from scratch in the U.S. Founded in 2018 by former Opendoor founding team member Ryan Johnson and economic development specialist Jeff Berens, Culdesac is backed by Khosla Ventures, LenX (Lennar’s venture arm), Zigg Capital, Founders Fund, and Initialized Capital. The company’s headquarters are in Tempe, AZ. For more information, visit culdesac.com .

