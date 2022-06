Click here to read the full article. Brian Cox And Rose Matafeo Unveiled For Packed Edinburgh TV Festival Lineup Succession star Brian Cox, Starstruck creator Rose Matafeo and the biggest UK broadcasting bosses will feature at this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival, which unveiled its Alternative MacTaggart speaker. Deaf Strictly Come Dancing and EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis will deliver the annual alternative address, billed as an “uncompromising speech about her experiences as a deaf actress and the stark realities of life as a young person with a disability in this industry.” Her speech comes a year after Help scribe Jack Thorne’s blistering MacTaggart, which blasted...

NFL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO