ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Rough start, late surge ends Valley’s run

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FM7xK_0fzN8Rrg00
Valley third baseman Tate Queen fires a throw to first base during the Indians’ Division IV Region 15 semifinal baseball game against Newark Catholic on Thursday at Lancaster’s Beavers Field. Courtesy of Patrick Phillips of Glory Days Photography

LANCASTER — By George, it wasn’t supposed to go THIS way for the Valley Indians.

Not for ace pitcher George Arnett, not for Valley sole seniors Chase Morrow and Landon Jones, and certainly not for the legion of Indian Nation baseball fans.

But, unfortunately for Valley, Arnett and the Indians endured a title wave of early hits from the Newark Catholic Green Wave —as NC banged out a dozen, and ended up knocking the Indians out of the Division IV postseason tournament.

Newark Catholic, one of the top small-school baseball programs in the entire state, cranked out four first-inning runs on five consecutive hits and two Indian throwing errors —as Valley fell 6-1 on Thursday in a Region 15 semifinal, at spacious and sunsoaked Beavers Field in Lancaster.

The Indians were a Division IV state semifinalist from last season, and aimed strongly to repeat as Region 15 champions, but ran into a hitting buzzsaw —and Eli Morris on the mound —in the form of the now 23-6 Green Wave.

Arnett, after back-to-back strikeouts to open his day, was the victim of five consecutive NC basehits —three doubles to the gaps sandwiched around back-to-back singles to center, and combined with two untimely throwing errors.

The result was a quite shocking 4-0 Indian deficit after the opening inning —three of Arnett’s allowed runs being earned.

Indeed, it was out of the ordinary for Valley to be behind at any point —especially with the dependable, durable and fast-working Arnett.

He pitched the first five frames for the Indians, giving up 10 hits and one walk with four earned of his five runs.

Carter Nickel relieved him in the sixth, giving up back-to-back leadoff infield singles —as the Green Wave weaved in a force play, a sacrifice fly, and a passed ball for its sixth and final run.

Their Newark Catholic counterpart Morris mashed the baseball, going a perfect 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs batted in.

“They hit the ball hard. Their second one (hit), (center-fielder) Carter (Nickel) took a false step in, but I still don’t think he gets that one. They follow it up with one after another. Not much you can say about that. They hit the ball hard and found holes,” said Valley coach Nolan Crabtree. “We tightened it up after that, but it was too little too late. We were in a tough spot.”

Being behind 4-0, indeed they were.

The Indians’ at-bats weren’t bad, but they didn’t produce positive results on the scoreboard.

At least not until the final inning with Valley trailing 6-0.

A two-out Tate Queen single to left in the first, a Jaekyn Ridout infield single in the second, a Tate Queen leadoff walk in the fourth, a pitch which hit Ridout in the sixth, and a two-out Arnett single in the sixth were Valley’s only baserunners until the last.

Morris struck out only three, but induced the Indians into hard-hit baseballs — directly at Green Wave defenders.

In the seventh, Valley averted the shutout when Hunter Edwards and Jace Copley led off with singles, then following a 6-4-3 double play, Nickel knocked in the only Indian run —a single to left which plated Edwards from third.

“Wanted to chip away. Tate (Queen) had a hit in the first, and we struck out only three times. We barrelled the ball, hit the ball right at them, but we didn’t get lucky today,” said Crabtree. “To their (Green Wave) credit, they made the routine plays, and made some tough plays too. I think there in the last inning, we barrelled every single ball. The inning before, we get a couple guys on, we hit two line drives right at the right fielder. That’s baseball.”

But unfortunately, the Indians ended their 22-4 2022 season two tilts too early.

It actually left the well-spoken, and baseball-minded, Crabtree somewhat at a loss for words.

“I don’t have much to say as far as what happened at the plate. They hit the ball today into the gaps and we didn’t,” said the coach. “We hit the ball and they made the plays.”

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

3 place at state track & field

COLUMBUS — Scioto County gained a weekend split, but be sure to know this wasn’t baseball. This was track and field, and actually much more field than track, as six Scioto County competitors showcased their talents on Friday and Saturday at the state track and field meet —returning for the first time in three years and under superior sunny skies inside Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

‘Deuce’ is wild: Myers plays big for Burg at state

AKRON — Wheelersburg softball head coach Teresa Ruby opined that Saturday night’s postgame press conference was actually — arguably — the most subdued she had heard her sophomore second baseman Haley Myers speak. “I hope we have a video of this because this is the most...
Portsmouth Daily Times

24 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 3 and returned 24 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. JAMES CURTIS YOUNG, 50. Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:. Obstructing Official Business. Aggravated Possession of...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Cardinal Chorale presents tour concert at All Saints’

PORTSMOUTH — The Cardinal Chorale, now in its 26th season, will perform in Portsmouth as part of their six-day, nine-concert summer tour. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 610 4th Street, Portsmouth. Other stops on the tour will include performances in Marion, Dayton, Fostoria, Powell, Dublin, and Coshocton. The Chorale’s 60-minute program will feature selections from their 2021 show, “Let There Be Music!”—music that “will fill the soul and lift the spirit,” as one listener described a Chorale performance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Lancaster, OH
Sports
City
Lancaster, OH
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Portsmouth, OH
Sports
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing kayaker found in Pickaway Co. following search

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A missing kayaker was found in Pickaway County following a lengthy search of the Scioto River. Multiple fire departments, ODNR, and other rescue personnel responded to the Scioto River near the area of Island Road. Drones and boats were utilized, authorities say in the search.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Kayaker rescued in Paint Creek after overturning in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is alright after she overturned her canoe on Saturday. It happened along Paint Creek in Ross County after the woman reportedly launched from Waters Edge on route 772 at around 4 p.m. Water rescue crews were able to launch to the area and...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Nation#Indians#Division Iv#Newark Catholic
WTRF- 7News

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Body Found of Missing Man in Williamsport

Williamsport – Emergency crews have reported that they have possibly found a body in the area of Deer Creek Bridge just west of Williamsport around 10 am on Tuesday. A missing person has been reported to have disappeared from that area around 1-2 of June since then family has not seen or heard from him, and it was confirmed to be him.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

CASA celebrates CASA Day in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH — Recently, Scioto CASA hosted CASA Day in Ohio to celebrate the work of CASAS in Scioto County. CASAS are trained through a 36-hour pre-service Guardian Ad Litem training and then sworn in by Judge Alan Lemons. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate, these are ordinary everyday people willing to stand up for children in extraordinary ways. Scioto County Executive Director Cortney Reiser, Ohio CASA employee Kalei Edenfield and newly appointed CASA Volunteer Supervisor Hannah Hanks hosted the event at Shawnee State. As of that date, there were 49 active CASA volunteers in the county, who received specific recognition of their efforts at the event.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Mourns 17-Year-Old Who Died At I Promise School In Akron

LeBron James and his family shared their condolences after a 17-year-old boy was found beaten to death near James’ “I Promise” School in Akron, Ohio. The male victim was found beaten and unconscious in the parking lot near the school's outdoor basketball court around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday. Police officials say they believe the victim was assaulted by three unknown suspects who were playing basketball at the school’s court. Friends of the victim reportedly rushed home to call for help, but the boy succumbed to his injuries in the parking lot at around 11:05 p.m.
AKRON, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
4K+
Followers
117
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy