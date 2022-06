With every new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak, it sounds a little less like a smartphone and more like a tablet - and a new leak is more evidence of that fact. According to SamMobile (opens in new tab), Samsung is planning to release a version of the tablet with 1TB of storage. It's not quite clear where the site got this information, but that's double the max amount of space that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has.

