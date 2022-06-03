ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Crash causes southbound lane closures on Craycroft

By EJ Jimenez
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0fzN75JS00

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is working to clear a crash on Craycroft that happened just north of River Rd.

Deputies say it happened Friday morning and involved a motorcycle and car.

PCSD says at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the southbound lanes of Craycroft between East Heatherwood Way and East Camino del Celador are closed. There is no estimated time as to when the lanes will reopen.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.

Related: Motorcycle collision leaves man dead

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 1

Related
L.A. Weekly

Pedestrian Killed in Traffic Crash on Coachline Boulevard [Marana, AZ]

73-Year Old Man Dies in Vehicle Accident on Coachline Boulevard. On June 1st, an unidentified pedestrian died in a vehicle on Coachline Boulevard, near West Twin Peaks Road. Furthermore, the report said that the man was out for a walk in the area and crossed the street when a vehicle struck him.
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Cyclist struck, killed; Twin Peaks Road closed for investigation

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Marana say a cyclist was struck and killed on Twin Peaks Road on Tuesday morning, June 7. The road was closed between Sandario Road and Saguaro Highlands Drive for the investigation. The cyclist, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at...
MARANA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Pima County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Pima, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Device#Craycroft#East Camino Del Celador#Firetv#Appletv#Twitter
L.A. Weekly

William Dodd Dies in Semi-Truck Collision on 35th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

57-Year-Old Man Dead after Big-Rig Accident on Campbell Avenue. The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m., near the intersection of 35th and Campbell Avenue. Officers say Dodd was attempting to pass the fire truck with its sirens and lights on, and ending up crashing into it. Dodd then lost control of his vehicle and struck a nearby tree.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting; 3 detained after pursuit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead and 2 others hurt outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers pursued the car, which ended six miles away at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive. Authorities detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says the men died at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
gilaherald.com

Jail Booking Report for May 31 – June 6

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from May 31 to June 6, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. May...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
AZFamily

VIDEO: Pickup truck, car catch fire after crash on US 60 in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fiery crash left behind a mess on the U.S. 60′s new asphalt in Tempe on Thursday. Just before 5 p.m., a driver in a car got involved in a crash with a pickup truck on the eastbound side of the freeway near McClintock Drive. Both vehicles went up in flames. DPS troopers said no one was hurt.
TEMPE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona teen accused of threatening to shoot up school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Southern Arizona teen is facing charges after allegedly making threats to commit mass shootings at a school, police station and movie theater. The Casa Grande Police Department said Joshua Adam Bowen, 19, is facing a charge of making terrorist threats. Bowen is being held in the Pinal County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy