Crash causes southbound lane closures on Craycroft

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is working to clear a crash on Craycroft that happened just north of River Rd.

Deputies say it happened Friday morning and involved a motorcycle and car.

PCSD says at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the southbound lanes of Craycroft between East Heatherwood Way and East Camino del Celador are closed. There is no estimated time as to when the lanes will reopen.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.

Related: Motorcycle collision leaves man dead

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

