PHOENIX — A federal judge has denied an Arizona prisoner's bid to delay his execution in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl, according to the ruling posted Sunday. U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi's decision keeps on track Wednesday's scheduled execution of Frank Atwood, who argued the state's death penalty procedures would violate his constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment by subjecting him to unimaginable pain.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO