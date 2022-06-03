ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Outdoors Day to be held on Saturday

By Caroline Peters
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
The annual “Get Outdoors Day” will be held tomorrow at Prospect Lake and Memorial Park in Colorado Springs for the first time since 2019.

The day is hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance, and the City of Colorado Springs.

Get Outdoors Day promotes spending time outside in our beautiful environment, all while showcasing local outdoor businesses and nonprofit agencies.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and wraps up at 3 p.m. You will be able to participate in biking, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, fly fishing, archery and much more.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit here.
