Students lead meeting to call for Castle Park HS renovations

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A social media movement in the South Bay turned into an in-person call to action, as students from Castle Park High School in Chula Vista hosted a meeting Thursday night and demanded the Sweetwater Union High School District take action to renovate their school.

The meeting was standing room only, full of students, staff, parents, and alumni.

Castle Park High students are demanding to know why their school looks the way it does. An anonymous social media page has pictures from the school showing large cracks on walls in the library, tiles missing from the roof, and reports of mold and termites around campus.

The students ask "why not us" when requesting for renovations for their campus.

Parents during the meeting, say they were shocked by the state of their school, even taking pictures from inside the meeting room.

The person in charge of facilities at the district attended the meeting and gave a presentation, explaining that during the 2021-22 school year, there were 317 work orders were completed on the campus, noting that the school scored a 98% during what's called a fit inspection.

The district also sent ABC 10News the following statement:

The Sweetwater District takes all concerns, including those about facilities very seriously. The district is pleased to work with the Castle Park High Community and create a space that provides opportunities for dialogue on facility improvements. In addition, the district has dispatched its maintenance department to Castle Park High to review and take account of facility needs and will continue to identify areas and opportunities for facility improvements districtwide. As, the district prepares for future facility bond sales, it will continue to work with school sites, including Castle Park High School to address facility needs.





Students and parents now plan on showing up to the next school board meeting on June 13 to make their requests directly to the board members.