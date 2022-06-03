NB I25 closed between CO 16 and S. Academy due to a car fire

All northbound lanes of I25 between CO 16 and South Academy Boulevard are closed due to a car fire.

According to CDOT, all northbound lanes are blocked due to the car fire.

Detour at Mesa Ridge is available. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

