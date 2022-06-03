ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

NB I25 closed between CO 16 and S. Academy due to a car fire

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWcMO_0fzN4qJD00

All northbound lanes of I25 between CO 16 and South Academy Boulevard are closed due to a car fire.

According to CDOT, all northbound lanes are blocked due to the car fire.

Detour at Mesa Ridge is available. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash involving motorcycle and fire truck at Uintah St. and N. Institute St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a crash involving a motorcycle and fire truck at Uintah St. and N. Institute St., according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Injury traffic crash involving a motorcycle and fire truck near E. Uintah St. and N. Institute St. Road closures in the area. Avoid the area and The post Crash involving motorcycle and fire truck at Uintah St. and N. Institute St. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

One person seriously injured in motorcycle vs firetruck crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police and emergency crews responded to a crash involving a fire truck and motorcycle just before 9:30 Tuesday morning. The crash happened at East Uintah and North Institute Street. When officers arrived, they determined the motorcycle was traveling east on Uintah and the fire truck was on N Institute making a left turn to go west on E Uintah St.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
City
Mesa, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Nb I25#S Academy#Cdot#Mesa Ridge#Https T Co Hssux6zyym#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
KRDO News Channel 13

Name of 16-year-old who drowned at Lake Pueblo State Park released

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The name of the teen victim who was pulled from Lake Pueblo State Park was released Tuesday morning. Pueblo County Coroner's Office identified 16-year-old David Marez as the swimmer who died Monday at Lake Pueblo. According to the coroner's office, he was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent drowning. The post Name of 16-year-old who drowned at Lake Pueblo State Park released appeared first on KRDO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
OutThere Colorado

'People outside will be injured': NWS issues warning as hail storm rolls through Colorado Springs area

The National Weather Service has issued a 'severe thunderstorm warning' related to golf ball-size hail that's expected to hit parts of the Pikes Peak region. Their latest report pins this storm in southeastern El Paso County and north central Pueblo County, stating "people and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles." Wind damage is also expected with gusts to hit 60 miles per hour.
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate shooting near Airport Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting that left a man shot in East Colorado Springs. Monday, police received a call of a reported shooting at a business in the 2500 block of Airport Rd., just before 3 a.m. At the scene, police found a man with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel The post Police investigate shooting near Airport Road appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Teenager who died in Lake Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — A teenager who died while swimming in Lake Pueblo on Monday evening has been identified as 16-year-old David Marez by the Pueblo County Coroner. An autopsy has been scheduled and Marez’s family has been notified. Joe Stadterman, the manager of Lake Pueblo State Park, said...
PUEBLO, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy