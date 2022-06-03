ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US firms add more jobs than expected in May

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS employers added more new jobs than expected in May with payrolls rising by 390,000, according to new data. The figure from the US Labor Department beat economists' forecasts for a 325,0000 rise in new roles though May's increase was the slowest for a year. The unemployment rate held...

Listen, I am sick of you Democrats blaming everyone else but yourselves. You Democrats are responsible for the inflation crisis and you keep blaming Trump. Grow up and look at facts. #1 Biden stopped the Keystone pipeline, result high gas prices, #2 supply lines disruption, result supplies setting out in the ocean because there was not enough worker and trucks to unload and then delivery the goods. #3 Why was there not enough workers because it easier to stay home and collect money from the government. #4 Mask and vaccine mandates, result #3. Democrats are so scared of Trump that they are still trying to impeachment him, but they will not investigate Hunter and Joe and their connection with Russia and China. Show me FACTS or keep you blaming issues to yourself.

Biden is dazed & confused
Yep trying to pay for inflation/ high prices for food and fuel ….. great job democrats… you own this with failure everywhere Joe

Fox McCloud
stop with this garbage more people are quiting jobs than getting jobs by a wide margin if this is true stop saying a solid job number it's very misleading stop it.

