Parody Coin (PARO) is set to be the king of minimal transaction fees and speed. No one likes spending so much on transaction fees (gas fees) whenever they make a trade or complete a crypto transaction. Most cryptos have such high gas fees that when you carry out a transaction of $10 you’d be paying $2. This is a loss no matter how you look at it and that’s why crypto investors always seek out platforms that offer minimal gas fees before carryout any transaction.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 1 HOUR AGO