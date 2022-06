Check out the video and pictures of a 40,000 piece LEGO Emirates A380, complete with passengers, first class suites, and more – weighing 90 pounds!. Yes, as a young boy, I was a huge fan of LEGOs. As a father, I am still a fan of LEGOS with my kids who like them as well. 🙂 I’m also an aviation geek so to see both of these come together with something extraordinary, it is definitely worth seeing! Check out this 7 foot wide, 6 foot long LEGO model of an Emirates A380.

