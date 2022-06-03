ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

India says no plans for now to curb food exports

By Mayank Bhardwaj
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDW0K_0fzN1jYP00

NEW DELHI, June 3 (Reuters) - India has no plans to curb food exports for now, Piyush Goyal, the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution said on Friday, weeks after New Delhi banned private wheat exports.

"As of now we do not see the need to do it on any other commodity," Goyal said answering a query whether the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was considering banning the export of food products such as rice.

India banned wheat exports on May 14, just days after New Delhi forecast record shipments of 10 million tonnes this year, as a heat wave hit output and sent domestic prices to record highs. read more

A few weeks later, India imposed restrictions on sugar exports for the first time in six years by capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes to prevent a surge in domestic prices after mills sold a record volume on the world market. read more

The government's surprise decision to ban wheat exports and restrict sugar exports had raised doubts about some curbs on overseas sales of rice as well.

In the fiscal year to March 2022, India, the world's biggest rice exporter, sold a record 21.2 million tonnes of the grain on the global market, up from 17.8 million tonnes in the previous year.

Late last month, government and industry officials told Reuters that India did not plan to curb rice exports. read more

Crop-nourishing monsoon rains will play an important role in determining this year's rice harvests, and plentiful monsoon rains will help New Delhi maintain its preeminent position in the global rice trade. read more

Goyal also said a government panel is currently examining requests from foreign governments for supplies of wheat. read more

India would consider "genuine requirements" for wheat of other countries, he said.

Separately, India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said: "Foreign ministers of some countries have called me up (for wheat from India) and we have assured them that they would have access to our markets."

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China to tackle export bottlenecks in bid to boost trade

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will make port operations more efficient and hold more online trade fairs, among new measures to ease pressure on foreign trade, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Wednesday. Export growth in the world’s second largest economy slowed to single digits in April, the weakest in...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Piyush Goyal
Person
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Person
Narendra Modi
Reuters

Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exporter#New Delhi#Sugar#Commerce And Industry
Reuters

China's top diplomat says new, old China-Japan problems intertwined

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - Old problems in China-Japan relations are intertwined with new ones, and the challenges cannot be ignored if the countries wish to have a "healthy" relationship, China's top diplomat said on Tuesday. A foreign ministry statement said Yang Jiechi, who spoke with Japanese national security chief...
CHINA
Reuters

Explainer: Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's failure to send an interest payment to creditors is triggering a payout on debt insurance, taking the country another step closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. On Friday, the European Union expanded sanctions...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares tumble over 3% as industrial, financial stocks weigh

June 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares plunged more than 3% on Monday, marking their second-straight session of losses, dragged down by industrial and financial stocks. * At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was down 3.12% at 7,803.61. The index fell to its lowest in two weeks earlier in the session.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

471K+
Followers
337K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy