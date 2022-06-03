Estonian PM removes coalition partner from government
VILNIUS, June 3 (Reuters) - Estonia's president, at the request of the prime minister, on Friday dismissed all cabinet ministers of the government's junior partner from the government, BNS news agency reported.
The seven dismissed ministers included Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets, the agency reported.
Estonia's government is a coalition of Kallas' centre-right Reform party and the centre-left Centre Party, which together hold 59 seats in 101 member parliament.
Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Terje Solsvik
