Car strikes building Thursday, suspect flees scene

(CNN) – Michigan police took a 12-year-old boy into custody last week after pulling out a weapon and robbing a gas station. Armed robberies are not too common in small towns like Hartford, but when the suspect is this young even law enforcement veterans are surprised. “It flabbergasts me that a young person, broad daylight, no mask, would walk right in the business with other customers, announce an armed robbery,” said Lt. Michael Prince of the Hartford Police Department. Hartford police say a 12-year-old boy took a gun out of a locked cabinet in his home, went to this marathon gas station, and...

HARTFORD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO