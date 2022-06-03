ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Car strikes building Thursday, suspect flees scene

 4 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in Grand Rapids on Thursday. A Walker police officer initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle...

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, June 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — POLICE PATROLS TO INCREASE IN GRAND RAPIDS: Grand Rapids police say they plan to increase patrols downtown following last weekend's deadly shooting. The shooting happened near the 100 block of Pearl Street, which has been the location of seven reported assaults since the beginning of the year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Two dead in three-car crash in Grand Rapids

Two people are dead following a three-car crash in Grand Rapids on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police reported in a tweet that troopers from the Grand Rapids post responded to the crash on US-131 near 68th St. The crash caused all southbound lanes to close for more than two hours,...
WZZM 13

Muskegon gas station manager robbed at gunpoint outside of business

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station north of Muskegon Monday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. at the Admiral gas station at 11 E Muskegon Ave. Surveillance video shows the store manager being approached by a suspect wearing all...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Investigation underway after body found in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is investigation a dead body that was found Monday evening. We’re told the body, belonging to an adult man, was found near Horton Avenue and Alger Street. GRPD adds they have placed a person of interest in custody.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Victim in weekend Grand Rapids shooting identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were injured and one died following an early morning shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday. The Kent County Medical Examiner identified the man killed as 25-year-old Armonie Lee Acklin. Original story: 1 dead, 3 injured in Grand Rapids shooting. The medical examiner ruled Acklin's...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of stealing vehicle woman was sleeping in

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested after he allegedly helped steal a vehicle after someone he was with forcefully removed a woman who was sleeping inside it, according to the probable cause affidavit. At 3:50 a.m. on May 29, an officer with the South Bend Police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Detroit

12-Year-Old West Michigan Boy Fires Gun, Robs Gas Station

(CNN) – Michigan police took a 12-year-old boy into custody last week after pulling out a weapon and robbing a gas station. Armed robberies are not too common in small towns like Hartford, but when the suspect is this young even law enforcement veterans are surprised. “It flabbergasts me that a young person, broad daylight, no mask, would walk right in the business with other customers, announce an armed robbery,” said Lt. Michael Prince of the Hartford Police Department. Hartford police say a 12-year-old boy took a gun out of a locked cabinet in his home, went to this marathon gas station, and...
HARTFORD, MI
abc57.com

Victim identified in deadly 33rd Street shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The victim in Monday night’s shooting on 33rd Street and Marshall Avenue in South Bend has been identified. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Curtis Shelby. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Kalamazoo. This is an active investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – A motorcyclist is in critical condition and the driver was arrested for operating under the influence following a crash on Sunday evening, the St. Joseph Township Police Department reported. At 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Colfax Avenue and W. Napier Avenue...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Fox17

Allegan County woman missing for 19 years

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Tuesday marks 19 years since an Allegan County woman went missing. Michelle Amy Lokker disappeared June 7, 2003. Allegan County officials say she was in Holland near Fennville when she was last seen. Michelle was described as a white woman standing at 5'4", weighing 115...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Another MASSIVE Caravan Is Headed to the Border 6-7-22

We have an update on Ottawa County Election data. Trent Knibbe joins in for Tech Talk Tuesday powered by the Affordable iStore. And Mike Farage invites you to an honor ride for a fallen hero. Get the links to each day's show here:. http://JustinBarclay.com. Grab gifts and gear in my...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Police Report A Triple Homicide

Saginaw Police officers responded at 2:30 Sunday morning to the 300 block of S. 11th for a call of a shooting with multiple people struck. Upon arrival officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two men were subsequently pronounced deceased on scene and one woman was transported to a local hospital, by ambulance, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.
Grand Rapids, MI
