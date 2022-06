There is no doubt that one of the biggest tours of the year will be Kenny Chesney's Here And Now Tour. Originally, the country superstar was supposed to go on the road with his Chillaxification Tour. That tour would have taken to the road in the spring and summer of 2020. For obvious reasons, that tour had to be postponed. He then announced that he was going to be hitting the road in the summer of 2021. Again, safety concerns about doing tours in massive venues (like Gillette Stadium) forced the cancellation of the tour.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO