Disorderly Conduct & Harassment Arrest

A Bradford man was arrested Wednesday for disorderly conduct and harassment. Foster Township Police report that late Wednesday night, they responded to a noise complaint on Garlock Hollow. Officers could hear...
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, several establishments in central PA were investigated in liquor control enforcement operations performed in Lycoming and Tioga counties. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. According to investigators, on Friday police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct seven […]
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested three migrant workers for the stabbing of three other migrant workers on a farm in the town of Freedom. Investigators say 21-year-old David del Carmen-Ibarra, 21-year-old Alberto Ibarra-del Carmen and 25-year-old Jose del Carmen-Ibarra allegedly stabbed the men last Friday using a combination of items, including a kitchen knife and beer bottles. The victims suffered non-life threatening stab wounds and were treated at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville. State Police in Machias say that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were contacted, since the suspects are illegal aliens. All three suspects were arraigned in Freedom Town Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois man who allegedly stalked, harassed, and threatened to kill a woman is facing a formal arraignment in Common Pleas Court. According to court documents, the Lawrence Township Police Department on May 25 filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Kevin Alexander Kear. The charges...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been sentenced to ten years in prison after he attempted to use a recently deceased person’s mailbox to ship 4.5 kilograms of meth from California, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. According to a U.S. Attorney, Lamar Thompkins, 35, arranged for over four kilograms of methamphetamine […]
The 14-year-old charged in the April shooting at Erie High School will be charged as an adult. Erie County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Trucilla ruled after a hearing Tuesday morning that the teen, who has now been identified as Jim’mare (jim-MAYER) Crosby will face charges in adult court.
A Jamestown man has been charged in connection with the theft of a flatbed utility trailer in the Town of Pomfret. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received a complaint on May 4th that two unknown subjects stole the trailer from the victim's property on Chautauqua Road. An investigation found that 37-year-old Kirby Driggers was a suspect. Driggers was arrested Monday on a felony charge of 4th-degree grand larceny and a misdemeanor count of 4th-degree criminal mischief. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and will answer the charges in Pomfret Town Court at a later date. Deputies were assisted by the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Jamestown Police Department.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into the back of a semi truck on June 5. The crash occurred at about 6:04 p.m. on Interstate 90 near mile marker 3. The vehicles were traveling eastbound when they encountered the current construction zone. As the lanes narrowed, the traffic backed up. […]
A complaint filed to police by a local school that of one of its students had allegedly been abused has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Canandaigua man. Penn Yan Police arrested Richard Siesto, Junior, for an incident on May 15th after the victim and a witness told police he had subjected the child to unwanted physical contact. Siesto, Junior, is accused of pushing the victim’s face into couch cushions and jabbing him with his elbow in the ribcage.
An Elmira man who was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, was sentenced to serve 121 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. McGrath, who handled the case, stated that 35-year-old Lamar Thompkins arranged...
STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old from Rochester was arrested just after 5 p.m. Sunday and charged with five offenses in Stafford Town Court. Logan Biedrzycki was arrested after speeding away from a traffic stop with a child in the vehicle, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office. Biedrzycki was charged with three counts of […]
A federal grand jury has indicted two men in connection with a narcotics conspiracy in Jamestown. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Tuesday that 38-year-old Joseph Zaso of Buffalo and 47-year-old Denver Komenda of Jamestown have been charged with narcotics conspiracy. Zaso was additionally charged with using and maintaining a drug-involved premises and distribution of fentanyl. According to prosecutors, an investigation by the DEA found that Zaso and Komenda conspired to possess and sell heroin and fentanyl between September 2018 and May 2022. Zaso is also accused of using a residence on Locust Street in Jamestown to conduct drug trafficking activities, including distributing large quantities of heroin and fentanyl. Zaso was on federal supervised release after serving a five-year prison sentence for a prior drug conviction in Michigan; the supervised release was transferred from Michigan to Western New York until July 2021. Zaso faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted, while Komenda faces 10 years to life in prison if he is convicted.
A Sherman woman is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an altercation in progress Friday night at a residence in Sherman. An investigation found that 56-year-old Jamie Ratzlaff allegedly took property from someone and subsequently broke that property. Ratzlaff was taken into custody and charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. She was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and is set to appear in Mina Town Court at a later date.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Girard man is out thousands of dollars following an Amazon package-return scam. According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, the 69-year-old male victim contacted PSP at about 7 a.m. on June 6 to report the scam. The victim had called a phone number for assistance in returning a package to Amazon. […]
A crash involving a sports utility vehicle that went off West 17th Street in Jamestown this morning sent one person to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment. City Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says the crash occurred around 7:30 am, with the vehicle hitting the kitchen area of the first floor. Achterberg says the SUV also hit a gas line, so service had to be shut off to the house. The male driver was transported to the hospital. There were no injuries to the occupants of the house, who are being assisted by the Red Cross. Jamestown Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Sykesville man allegedly held one woman in a chokehold and then pushed and grabbed another woman during a domestic altercation. According to court documents, on May 23, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Brandon Wesley Schillings in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
Bradford City Fire Dept responded to a report of a structure fire on Seward Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found that the fire was a tree outside of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. The flames from the tree were impinging on the building. The fire was quickly extinguished before it could reach...
JAMESTOWN – Authorities were made aware about a potential threat to Ring Elementary School Sunday evening. Jamestown Public Schools were made aware Sunday evening that a 4th grade student had sent text messages and video that contained a potential threat to Ring Elementary School. Since the initial threat police...
