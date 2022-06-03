ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

3.6-magnitude earthquake hits in northeast San Diego County

By City News Service
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck in Warner Springs, north of Julian, at 3:40 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS earthquake tracker website, dozens of people around San Diego County reported feeling the relatively light quake. It was centered 11.4 miles north of Julian and 17.3 miles north of San Diego County Estates.

The website showed the earthquake was felt in parts of Borrego Springs and Ramona.

The earthquake was about a half-mile deep and was 25.8 miles east of Escondido.

