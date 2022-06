A new Texas Senate committee formed by the governor to examine state safety following the school massacre in Uvalde, will hold it's first meeting the week of June 21 in Austin, a state senator from the border appointed to the committee told Border Report on Tuesday. Texas Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, a Democrat from McAllen, is one of 11 members appointed to the new Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans. He is one of only two members who represent the Texas border to serve on this special detail, which he said will start in two weeks after all of the funerals have been held in the border town of Uvalde.

