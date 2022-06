SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Constitution will not be changing, according to early results on Amendment C. Since results started first being reported at 8 p.m., the ‘No’ vote has been leading. At 10:15 p.m. with more than 60% of the precincts reporting, the ‘No’ vote was at 68% (80,971) and the ‘Yes’ vote was at 32% (37,869), according to the Secretary of State’s office.

