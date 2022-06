Police in Albany are asking for help from the public as they try and solve the latest deadly shooting to happen in their city. Officers were called to the scene on Central Avenue in the area of Partridge Street and Manning Boulevard Saturday and found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.

1 DAY AGO