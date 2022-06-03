ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Small Shaker

By Carroll Buckley
kxoradio.com
 4 days ago

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded near Julian....

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kxoradio.com

Excessive Heat Warning

While summer does not officially begin until June 21 the heat will arrive early. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Imperial Valley and most of Arizona. The Warning is for Thursday at 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures in the Imperial Valley may peak at 115 by Saturday until dropping a bit into the first of next week. NWS says there is high risk for heat-related illnesses. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors, drink more water than usual and avoid alcoholic, sugary or caffeinated drinks. It's also suggested that you keep an eye out for those with a higher vulnerability to heat.
ENVIRONMENT
kxoradio.com

COVID Numbers Jump

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Imperial County jumped over the past week. According to the Imperial County Public Health Department, there are now 428 active cases of COVID-19, that's up from 304 just 5 days ago. The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus also went up. There were 935 deaths recorded last Thursday and as of Tuesday, June 7, the number stood at 938. The county has a 14.5% positivity rate with 19.3 new cases per day per 100,000 population.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

Salton Sea Management Program

There will be a community workshop to discuss the Salton Sea Management Program. The virtual meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. The workshop will provide an opportunity to learn about the process, timeline, and key points of the plan. Input on the criteria and non-water importation concepts being proposed. The workshop will be available via a zoom link that can be accessed on the SaltonSea.ca.gov website. The workshop is part of the State of California's development of a long-range plan to revitalize the sea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kxoradio.com

Summer Orchestra Camp

Students entering the fourth through the ninth grades are invited to attend a Summer Orchestra Camp. The Southwest High School Orchestra is partnering with the Foundation for Education to offer the free event. All students in Imperial County are welcome and no experience is necessary. There will be two levels of instruction: those with no experience wanting to learn a string instrument and a second group for experienced students currently enrolled in an orchestra program. The Summer Orchestra Camp will be held July 25 - 29, 2022, from 12:00p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Southwest High School's Jimmie Cannon Theater.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaker#Earthquake
kxoradio.com

Sunday Fatal Accident

A 41-year-old Holtville man died in a Sunday morning traffic accident. The accident occurred at about 7:05 a.m. on State Route 78 and Butters Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the Holtville man was northbound on Butters Road approaching Highway 78 when he entered the intersection and drove into the path of a pickup truck that was eastbound on Highway 78. The deceased driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his car and sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, 20-year-old Dean Aceveda of Brawley suffered minor injuries and was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital for treatment. The accident remains under investigation.
HOLTVILLE, CA
kxoradio.com

IID Board Meets

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday. The meeting will start at 8:00 a.m. with a closed session and reconvene in open session at 1:00 p.m. Among the items on the agenda is a revised equitable distribution plan. The meeting will be held in the Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.
IMPERIAL, CA
kxoradio.com

El Centro Shooting

One person is dead and another wounded following a late Saturday night shooting. El Centro police responded to the 400 block of Heil Avenue shortly before midnight Saturday after receiving reports of gun shots. On arrival, officers found a male juvenile, said to be in his late teens, in the street with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center where he later succumbed to his wounds. Officers then learned that a second victim, an adult man, had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The man was said to have been shot in the 400 block of Heil. The man was flown to an out of Valley trauma center for treatment. Witnesses told investigating officers that the two victims had been involved in an altercation at a house party and that the fight spilled out into the street where the shooting occurred.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

IVC Named Finalist for 2023 Aspen Prize

Imperial Valley College is one of ten finalists for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The $1 million prize is the nation's highest signature recognition of community colleges that are achieving high, improving, and equitable outcomes for students. IVC is the only California community college on the list of finalists. Imperial Valley College Superintendent/President Lennor Johnson said," It is such an honor to be recognized as one of the top 10 community colleges in the nation. It says a lot about the commitment to excellence that we collectively have". The Aspen Prize selection process began in October 2021. The top prize is awarded every two years to honor colleges that show outstanding performance in five critical areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor's attainment, workforce success, and equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds. The winner will be announced in the spring of 2023.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kxoradio.com

Graduations Continue

More graduations are scheduled this week. On Wednesday the ICOE Valley Academy and Imperial Pathways Charter School will graduate with ceremonies at the Jimmie Cannon Theater on the Campus of Southwest High School. Also Wednesday, Desert Valley High School will hold graduation exercises at Warne Field. On Thursday, Brawley Union High School will hold commencement ceremonies at Warne Field and Holtville High School will graduate seniors on the football field. Friday, June 10, Calexico High School will hold ceremonies at Ward Field at 6:30 and Aurora High School ceremonies at 7:00 p.m. at Rodney Auditorium. Imperial High School seniors will graduate with ceremonies on the high school football field at 7:30 p.m. while Imperial Holbrook High School will be on the same field with exercises at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Imperial Valley College Commencement will be held in two sessions. The first at 9:00 a.m. and the second at 1:00 p.m. with bth ceremonies on campus.
IMPERIAL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy