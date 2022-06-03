Small Shaker

One person is dead and another wounded following a late Saturday night shooting. El Centro police responded to the 400 block of Heil Avenue shortly before midnight Saturday after receiving reports of gun shots. On arrival, officers found a male juvenile, said to be in his late teens, in the street with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center where he later succumbed to his wounds. Officers then learned that a second victim, an adult man, had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The man was said to have been shot in the 400 block of Heil. The man was flown to an out of Valley trauma center for treatment. Witnesses told investigating officers that the two victims had been involved in an altercation at a house party and that the fight spilled out into the street where the shooting occurred.

