More than 20 workers sick, 1 hospitalized from unknown hazardous powder at Georgia warehouse

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a middle Georgia warehouse became sick after possible hazardous materials were released in the building.

On Thursday, Dublin firefighters responded to a call at the Best Buy distribution center.

More than 20 employees complained of irritation of their eyes, noses and throats from an unknown powdered substance in the warehouse, WGXA reported. One patient was taken to a local hospital.

The firefighters along with Best Buy officials evacuated the building and closed for the day.

According to WGXA, the Laurens County hazmat team responded to help firefighters clean up and help those who’d been exposed.

The condition of the patient transported to a hospital is currently unknown.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our employees. As soon as we learned of the issue, we immediately evacuated the facility and contacted local authorities. We are working with local emergency responders to investigate the cause of the issue and the facility will remain closed today,” Best Buy wrote in a statement.

