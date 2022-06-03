ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, GA

More than 20 workers sick, 1 hospitalized from unknown hazardous powder at Georgia warehouse

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLHvm_0fzMvHVL00

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a middle Georgia warehouse became sick after possible hazardous materials were released in the building.

On Thursday, Dublin firefighters responded to a call at the Best Buy distribution center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

More than 20 employees complained of irritation of their eyes, noses and throats from an unknown powdered substance in the warehouse, WGXA reported. One patient was taken to a local hospital.

The firefighters along with Best Buy officials evacuated the building and closed for the day.

According to WGXA, the Laurens County hazmat team responded to help firefighters clean up and help those who’d been exposed.

The condition of the patient transported to a hospital is currently unknown.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our employees. As soon as we learned of the issue, we immediately evacuated the facility and contacted local authorities. We are working with local emergency responders to investigate the cause of the issue and the facility will remain closed today,” Best Buy wrote in a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police investigating shooting at Clayton County auto parts store A Channel 2 Action News photographer was at the scene in Riverdale, where windows at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store were shattered.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Macon man sentenced in dog fighting and drug distribution ring case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The U.S. Department of Justice says the 12th defendant– a 40 year-old man from Macon– has been sentenced after being involved in a dog fighting and drug distribution ring that has been active from May of 2019 to February of 2020. Shelley Johnson...
13WMAZ

Former Stratford employee threatened colleague with gun on campus, deputies say

MACON, Ga. — A former member of Stratford Academy’s housekeeping staff will be charged after showing up on campus with a gun Monday. According to an email message sent to parents, the former employee was there threatening a current member of the housekeeping team. Maintenance staff notified the front desk and students at camp were put on lockdown.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Body identified and recovered in Oconee River drowning

UPDATE: The Georgia DNR has provided another update on the recovery of the teen’s body. The DNR says that by utilizing the Remote Operated Vehicle, game wardens were able to find the body of 15 year-old Alex Carreto of Chamblee. Divers with the Milledgeville Fire Department were able to recover the body at 1:33 p.m.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dublin, GA
City
Riverdale, GA
Dublin, GA
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
County
Laurens County, GA
douglasnow.com

Deep South Farm Supply employee charged with taking, burning truck and trailer

Last week, a Deep South Fuel employee was arrested and charged after he allegedly stole, shot, and burned a company truck and trailer in western Coffee County. According to a report obtained from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, last Tuesday, a deputy responded to a report of a truck and trailer on fire in the middle of Jack Vickers Road. No one was around the burning truck. Though the truck was badly burned, Deep South Fuel could still be seen on the door. While officers and firefighters were on the scene, other deputies were at Deep South Farm Center. The report states that Deep South representatives stated that an employee, Josh Railey, had not shown up for work that morning. The report further states that Railey “had been causing problems” and he often carried a 9mm handgun. Railey also lived near the area of the burning truck.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Hazardous Materials#Windows#Wgxa#Channel 2 Action News#O Reilly Auto Parts#Cox Media Group
13WMAZ

Body of 15-year-old recovered from Oconee River

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The body of a 15-year-old has been recovered from the Oconee River. According to Georgia Department of Natural Resources Sgt. Bubba Stanford, 15-year-old Alex Carreto was fishing Sunday on the Oconee River at a spot called the Tailraces, located just below the Lake Sinclair Dam. Officials...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WTGS

Off-duty correctional officer shot to death in driveway of Guyton home: GBI

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The GBI says it is investigating the death of an off-duty Effingham County Correctional Institution correctional officer in Guyton. On Saturday, June 4, around 6 a.m., the Guyton Police Department asked the GBI to investigate. Preliminary information indicates Anthony Best, 54, of Guyton, was...
GUYTON, GA
wgac.com

CSRA News: Body Found in Savannah River

Richmond County authorities pulled the body of a missing man from the Savannah River Saturday near the Fifth Street Marina. Twenty seven year old Brandon Alexander Mathis was reported missing last Thursday. Two days later, his body was found around 7:00 p.m. and authorities say they believe his body had been in the water several days. For now, investigators say the cause of Mathis’ death is suspicious, but his death has not been ruled a homicide.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Man Charged With Homicide in Local Memorial Day Accident

More information has become available on the tragic accident that claimed the life of a local woman on Memorial Day in Montgomery County. The victim of the head-on crash was Stacey Fowler, age 55, of Toombs County. She was an employee of the Georgia Department of Corrections, having worked at Georgia State Prison and most recently, Montgomery State Prison. In addition, Montgomery County Sheriff Doug Maybin said she had worked for a brief time with his department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

2 structures damaged after vacant home goes up in flames

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County firefighters are investigating a fire that damaged two structures on Lilly Avenue. Fire Chief Shane Edwards said multiple units responded to the scene after the fire department got multiple calls around 3:20 p.m. Chief Edwards said the home where the fire began was vacant.
WRBL News 3

Georgia: More charges for man acquitted of murdering Tara Grinstead

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia man has been indicted on new charges after a jury last month acquitted him of murdering a teacher in 2005. Ryan Duke was acquitted of more serious charges but convicted of concealing the death of onetime beauty queen Tara Grinstead. Duke told jurors his friend, Bo Dukes, actually […]
southgatv.com

DOJ: Adel drug dealer gets 200 months behind bars

ALBANY, GA – A Southwest Georgia resident and gang member with an extensive criminal history was sentenced to serve 200 months in prison after a federal jury found him guilty on all counts. Quinton Jarod Simmons, 30, of Adel, Georgia, was sentenced to a total of 200 months for...
ADEL, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
153K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy